KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ramp from westbound Interstate 470 to northbound U.S. 71 Highway/northbound Interstate 435 is blocked due to an overturned dump truck.

The incident was first reported around 12:45 p.m.

Video from Kansas City Scout cameras show heavy equipment on hand to help in the righting of the dump truck and clean up the load it was hauling.

This is a developing story and will be updated.