KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overturned semi caused a backup Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 past Interstate 435 in Kansas.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority responded to the crash, and said the semi was blocking two lanes of traffic.

Traffic was down to one lane in the area.

The scene was cleared and all lanes of I-70 reopened by 7:35 a.m.

Nothing was spilled from the semi in the crash, KTA says.

Injuries were reported in the crash. The extent of the injuries are not yet known.