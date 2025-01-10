Watch Now
Interstate 635 at State Avenue in KCK back open after overturned semi

An overturned semi blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 635 at State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, late Friday morning.
UPDATE, Noon | The roadway is back open.

ORIGINAL REPORT | An overturned semi blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 635 at State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, late Friday morning.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department says no serious injuries were reported in the crash, though getting the semi upright might take some time.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off I-635 on the State Avenue off-ramp. Traffic is then able to get back onto

I-635 on the State Avenue on-ramp.

