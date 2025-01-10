Interstate 635 at State Avenue in KCK back open after overturned semi

UPDATE, Noon | The roadway is back open.

ORIGINAL REPORT | An overturned semi blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 635 at State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, late Friday morning.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department says no serious injuries were reported in the crash, though getting the semi upright might take some time.

KHP is currently working an overturned semi in the SB lanes of 635 over State Ave. Injuries are minor. However, the SB exit onto 635 from the west is closed while EB exit onto SB 635 is open. SB 635 from Parallel is also closed. Confused? Simply avoid the area until it clears. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPolice) January 10, 2025

Southbound I-635 is shutdown at State Avenue for a tanker truck on its side.



Traffic can exit at State. Please avoid the area.@KansasCityKDOT has been notified and will have crews en route to assist.



Stay current with road closures on https://t.co/I6VaDjrMyu pic.twitter.com/5Izhe5Vvvm — Trooper Tiff (@KHPTrooperTiff) January 10, 2025

