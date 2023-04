KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is working a crash that has southbound Interstate 49 closed in Peculiar.

The Peculiar Police Department tweeted just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that the crash involved an overturned tractor trailer.

All southbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at J/C Highway.

The length of the closure and the extent of any injuries wasn’t immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

