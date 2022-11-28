Owners of Bier Station in Waldo sell business, building to City Barrel Brewing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of Bier Station, a tavern located in the Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, has sold the business to City Barrel Brewing .

John Couture, owner of Bier Station, made the announcement on Monday via a Twitter post .

Couture cited a passion for political activism as part of the decision to sell Bier Station.

"While I enjoy beer, my true passion lies with political activism and working for wonderful causes," Couture said in the tweet. "I feel I have more to offer in the community and I want to move in that direction."

Customer will still be able to visit Bier Station until Dec. 31, which marks nearly 10 years since it opened, according to Couture.

In the post, Couture also took the time to thank customers.

"To all of our wonderful friends, neighbors, and customers, I want to say a heartfelt THANK YOU! I know this will be emotional news for you, too," Couture said. "From our first “snow days” to our massive fundraiser events, you’ve been there for us year in and year out."

