KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A camper caught fire after two oxygen tanks exploded on Interstate 435 at Missouri 210 on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. and no injuries were reported, according to a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson.

However, the fire snarled traffic on the northbound lanes of the highway. One lane was getting by 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—