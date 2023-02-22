Watch Now
P!nk brings Trustfall Tour to Kansas City's T-Mobile Center on Oct. 27, 28

Posted at 9:38 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 10:40:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — P!nk is bringing her Trustfall Tour to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, this October.

The singer, known for hits like "Just Give Me a Reason" and "So What," initially announced her Oct. 27 show in Kansas City, before announcing an additional show for Oct. 28 on Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased through TicketMaster.

Presale for tickets begins Thursday at 10 a.m., while general sales begin Friday at the same time.

To gain access to the presale, use the code: PERFECT.

Over the weekend, the Kansas City skyline turned pink for P!nk's tour.


The tour spans Europe, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

