Palmer Center hosted its annual Scamboree' event on Tuesday to equip seniors with tools to avoid scams, fraud

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Palmer Center in Independence hosted its annual “Scamboree” event Tuesday to help the seniors it serves access resources and tips necessary to avoid getting scammed.

“It’s very informational,” said Helen Howell, a senior citizen who’s been volunteering with the Palmer Center for decades. "I have been almost tricked, but I had caught it."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Helen Howell, frequent Palmer Center attendee and volunteer

The Palmer Center serves roughly 175 seniors a day.

Many of them are repeat attendees like Jeanne Carey.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Jeanne Carey, senior who frequently attends Palmer Center.

“It’s a fun place to be,” Carey said.

Carey says the Palmer Center has become a trusted place for her.

Scam callers, however, are rather untrustworthy.

“The first call I had, I was like, 'How is it happening? I don't even know what's going on,’” Carey said.

As a volunteer, Howell never meets a stranger.

“I love meeting the people and calling them by name,” Howell said. “That's my goal.”

The only scammers she’s come across are over the phone.

“They want my Medicare number, they want my phone number, they want my social number, and I don’t give anything,” Howell said. “I just hang up. I wonder how they get my number.”

An FBI report says investment scams were the costliest kind of elder fraud in 2023.

Cheryl DeHaan is the recreation program and facility supervisor at the Palmer Center.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Cheryl DeHaan, the Recreation Program and Facility Supervisor at the Palmer Center under the City of Independence.

She’s been working there for almost eight years.

“It seems like they are coming up with new scams and frauds every year to try and trick people,” DeHaan said. “So we feel like it's important to stay up to date on what to look for.”

The Senior Medicare Patrol program says Medicare loses an estimated $60 billion each year due to fraud, errors, and abuse.

Missouri SMP had a table at Tuesday’s event.

So did Independence Power and Light.

“We do have seniors that do get scammed at times or calls that go out to seniors,” said Jennifer Newbold, who represented the utility at the Scamboree. “We will not call and demand payment over the phone, and we will not come to your home and demand payment.”

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Jennifer Newbold, Independence Power and Light

Newbold says if someone believes they are being scammed to immediately hang up and contact the utility’s number.

The 24-hour automated line is 816-325-7378, and the customer service number is 816-325-7930 and is available between 8 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Independence Power and Light’s tips for avoiding utility scams include:



Avoid giving personal information to an unknown caller

Scammers try to demand immediate payment by debit or credit card. Do not give them any information

Do not click on unknown links or emails from unknown sources

That's advice Carey says she’s learned over the years and has everything to do with trust.

“That feeling in your gut that something’s off should be listened to,” Carey said. “It just makes a difference. And you feel much safer and much more in control.”

The Palmer Center’s next Senior Information Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 10, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

You can call SMP's number at 888-515-6565.