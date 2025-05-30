Panasonic schedules De Soto facility ceremony as start date nears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic announced Friday that a ‘Grand Opening’ ceremony will take place on Monday, July 14 for its $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, Kansas.

The facility's target opening date had been set for the spring, but the operational start date is not yet known.

A Panasonic spokesperson added: “Panasonic employees are working on safety and quality checks and training team members."

These types of grand opening ceremonies typically host public officials connected to the project and company representatives.

Those stories have covered the changes the town of roughly 6,500 is experiencing, the economic impact and job growth, and government tax incentives.