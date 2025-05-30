Watch Now
Panasonic schedules De Soto facility ceremony as start date nears

The facility's target opening date has been set for the spring, but the operational start date is not yet known.
Alyssa Jackson &amp; Jacob Morgan/KSHB
Officials with Panasonic gave media a tour of the progress of their Kansas development project on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in De Soto, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic announced Friday that a ‘Grand Opening’ ceremony will take place on Monday, July 14 for its $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, Kansas.

The facility's target opening date had been set for the spring, but the operational start date is not yet known.

A Panasonic spokesperson added: “Panasonic employees are working on safety and quality checks and training team members."

These types of grand opening ceremonies typically host public officials connected to the project and company representatives.

Throughout the year KSHB 41 has dedicated three Johnson County reporters to produce weekly coverage and a 30-minute special chronicling the facility’s impact.

Those stories have covered the changes the town of roughly 6,500 is experiencing, the economic impact and job growth, and government tax incentives.

