Panera to close Lenexa facility in May; 59 employees affected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panera Bread notified state and local leaders last week it plans to close its distribution facility in Lenexa by late May.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed on Friday, the company said the facility, located at 14335 W. 100th Street, in Lenexa, will cease operations and close on May 21, 2025.

The closure of the plant will leave 59 people unemployed.

“All affected employees have been notified in writing of the permanent facility closure and of the termination of their employment effective May 21, 2025,” the company said in the filing. “Panera is offering all affected employees a severance package as well as outplacement services.”

A request for comment from company officials over the weekend wasn’t immediately returned as of late Monday morning.

