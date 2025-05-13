PAOLA, Kan. — Last month, KSHB 41 met with a group of Paola High School students who've amplified their voices to have Safe Zone signs reinstated on school campuses.

Students told KSHB 41 the signs have been in the school's halls for many years.

Paola School Board doesn't act on Safe Zone signs, students, teachers speak out

The USD #368 School Board voted to remove the signs in December 2024.

"I just want the Safe Zone signs to go back up," Freshman Ellie Johnson told KSHB 41 in April.

Will Shaw/KSHB Ellie Johnson

The students have attended every school board meeting since the beginning of the year. Their speeches are filled with data and personal experiences of bullying and harassment.

At the April board meeting, Paola resident Steve Speakman addressed the Paola School Board during public comment.

Speakman directed his comments toward the students.

Paola USD #368 Steve Speakman in public comment at Paola USD #368 Board of Education meeting on April 14, 2025.

"I don't know if any of you are lesbians... Do you even know what that is? I think you all have severe psychological problems," Speakman said.

These comments sparked major conversations online and the community filled the USD 368 School District office for Monday night's meeting.

"All we want is them [the board] to address why they won't allow the signs," explained lsie Blackmore, a junior.

Will Shaw/KSHB Elsie Blackmore

School Board President Michelle Latto addressed the public at the beginning of Monday's meeting.

"We want every student to be supported so they can learn, grow, and reach their full potential," Latto said.

She acknowledged the students brought back the Gay-Straight Alliance club on campus, and it's permitted for students to post club signage.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Michelle Latto

The board would not comment further on the Safe Zone signs, Latto added.

A full board meeting brought major support during public comment from past and present students, including the public.

Many offered solutions that included changing sign designs.

Others were critical of the message the board is sending to all students on campus.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

"We have created an unsafe environment for some students, even if that's not what was intended," stated USD 368 teacher, Renee Bowman. "We have unintentionally created a place where bullies feel it is now okay to use hate speech and derogatory slurs."

Most board members took notes and listened attentively.

Board member Samantha Poetter-Parshall rarely looked up from her computer during the public comment period.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Samantha Poetter-Parshall

Poetter-Parshall also is the Kansas 6th District Republican member of the Kansas House of Representatives.

Others in the public comment period were critical about last meeting's outburst from Speakman, and blamed the board members for allowing such rehtoric.

While the USD 368 School Board did not address comments made from the public, the next action item sparked discussion by school board member Shawn Miller.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Shawn Miller

Miller suggested that the board review and rewrite bullying, harassment, and behavior policies in district handbooks.

The discussion, led by Miller, was primarily focused on physical altercations and bullying.

Miller acknowledged the group of students speaking up to the board alongside board member Amanda Gerken.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Amanda Gerken

The school board voted to review it's harassment and bullying policies, but did not take action to put safe zone signs back up.

"I 100% believe we need to have stricter policies regarding behavioral issues," Blackmore said. "I think those signs will help more than they're hurting, especially when trying to enforce those... We will continue to be at every meeting until those signs are back up."

The next USD 368 board meeting is June 9 at 6 p.m.