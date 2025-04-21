Paola students push back against BOE decision to deny "Safe Zone" signs

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan.

In December 2024, the Paola School District and the Superintendent made a decision in accordance with a USD #368 board policy, it would take down "Safe Zone" signs from school campus buildings.

A "Safe Zone" according to Paola High School Freshman, Ellie Johnson, indicates their school is accepting to all groups of people.

Will Shaw/KSHB Ellie Johnson

"It was a rainbow triangle that said safe zone," she explained. "We want to foster a welcoming environment for Native American, all races, and different groups of people."

Since January, a group of Paola High School students have amplified their voice to the USD #368 school board.

"I just want the Safe Zone signs to go back up," Johnson told KSHB 41.

Will Shaw/KSHB Caden Griffith-Hizey, Elsie Blackmore, and Ellie Johnson

That's the goal — to obtain board permission to put the signs back on the school's walls designating their campus safe for all.

Since January, "Safe Zone" sign advocating students have expressed their concern with the board's decision.

"Imagine not being able to show your true skin," explained Caden Griffith-Hizey, a Paola High School Sophomore. "You walk around and feel like people can see you're not wearing your own skin. But you can't show them your real skin because horrible things could happen to you, if you do."

Will Shaw/KSHB Caden Griffith-Hizey

Griffith-Hizey identifies with the LGBTQ+ community.

She's fighting for equality in her school's hallways.

"I want to foster a welcoming environment," Giffith-Hizey said.

Since a group of approximately 10 student's "Safe Zone" sign fight began in January, they told KSHB 41, the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

At the April 14 meeting, the group voicing their concerns, again, received push back from a community member during the public comment period.

Paola USD #368 April 14th USD #368 School Board Meeting

"I don't have any problems with you kids. But, you're here to learn," Paola resident Steve Speakman said.

Failing to address the school board and facing the group of students behind him.

A school board member asked Speakman to address the board.

Paola USD #368 Steve Speakman in public comment at Paola USD #368 Board of Education meeting on April 14, 2025.

He later went on to add, "I don't know if any of you are lesbians... Do you even know what that is?"

Following Speakman's public comment opportunity, he addressed the board and students saying, "I think you all have severe psychological problems."

The board stepped in as Speakman left the stand.

In response to the April 14 meeting, Elsie Blackmore alongside her classmates relaunched the Gay-Straight Alliance club (GSA).

"With what happened last week, we've seen some of that in our student body," Blackmore said. "It's been really stressful."

Will Shaw/KSHB Elsie Blackmore

Blackmore is the standing President of the GSA Club. A club that lost its life at Paola High School a few times in its history.

In just one week, Blackmore told KSHB 41, they've welcomed in more students to the club than anticipated.

They even offered a student a chance to share their opinion during the club's first meeting.

Will Shaw/KSHB Safe Zones Save Lives t-shirts made by Paola High School Students

"In such a rural community, there is going to be a clash of opinions," Blackmore explained. "After last week, we are seeing such a great response from our community. What we are lacking is that response at meetings from our student body... We can only do so much as students. But, they care so much about the taxpayers and voters to come up and share their opinions, so we need more support for them."

Blackmore is asking her peers and residents to stand by them at the May 12 Board of Education meeting.

Will Shaw/KSHB Paola USD #368 Board of Education

KSHB 41 reached out the each USD #368 Board of Education member and Superintendent for an interview — no one made themselves available.

Kansas Republican House Rep. Samantha Poetter-Parshall also resides on the Paola School Board.

The USD #368 Board of Education issued this statement:

There has been much public discussion regarding the Board of Education enforcement of board policy IFA –Classroom Displays and the removal of Safe Zone Signs. This decision was a directive by the board to the superintendent as part of the December Executive Session as it related to the superintendent’s evaluation. The board believes all areas of a school should be safe for all students. Board members always appreciate hearing from students. Our leadership team continues to work closely with Paola High School students and staff to make sure our entire school is safe and we want every student to be supported so they can learn, grow, and reach their full potential.

Carla Blackmore is Elsie's mom — she told KSHB 41 she's been at each meeting in support of her daughter and her students. She also expressed her displeasure with how the board has responded to the students speaking up for what they believe in.

Will Shaw/KSHB Carla Blackmore

"This is what you teach your kids to do, stand up for you feel is right," Blackmore said. "These kids show up and are polite and respectful... These adults that I can vote for sit up there and roll their eyes, not paying attention, it infuriates me... I just want this on the agenda to be discussed... What happened Monday, is an escalation of you doing nothing."

The USD #368 Board of Education provided KSHB 41 with the IFA - Classroom Display policy:

Materials displayed in and around a classroom are generally considered instructional materials and must comply with board policy. They may be selected by the classroom teacher but should be grade-level appropriate and align with the subject-matter being taught. Materials or displays not meeting these criteria are subject to removal by the principal.

Classrooms are not public forums for the display or distribution of political, religious, or personal viewpoints. Employees may not use classrooms for the posting or display of materials to promote or convey a political, religious, or personal message.

This policy does not require a principal to remove photos, decorations, or other personal items from a teacher’s desk or surrounding area as long as the items do not disrupt the learning process.

The next USD #368 Board of Education meeting is May 12 at 6:00 p.m.