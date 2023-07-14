Parade of Hearts on display at Kauffman Stadium for 1 week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the second year of the Parade of Hearts comes to a close, all 40 hearts will be on display throughout Kauffman Stadium for one week, starting Friday, July 14 to Thursday, July 20.

The Royals reached out to the organization to do this collaboration, and they said they couldn't imagine a better place to do it.

"The K is a special place and now the hearts are a special thing, and so why not bring those two together, and enjoy what we really embrace as the heartland," said Jenn Nussbeck, executive director for Parade of Hearts.

The @ParadeofH has a new home for a few days @Royals !! Starting today, you can see all 40 hearts 🩵 around the concourse



More starting at 5 on @KSHB41 !! pic.twitter.com/w8t2cTEu94 — Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) July 14, 2023

The Royals host both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers this week, so fans can see the hearts with a ticket to the game or a tour. They're spread out across the concourse.

Each heart is individually hand-painted or decorated by different artists and groups throughout Kansas City, including an emerging artist and a school for the blind.

The event has become a staple in Kansas City, even though it's only been two years.

Nussbeck said they're taking 150 artists next year, and applications are already coming in.

In addition, next years hearts will be up all summer, from April to August, a change for the group.

"We have quite the rich history of the heart in Kansas City, over 100 years, and to see parade of hearts be a piece of that history is really special," Nussbeck said.

The auction for this years hearts begin on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Nussbeck also said to watch for a special announcement on Monday relating to the auction.

The funds from this year go to the artists involved, the University of Kansas Health System Cardiac Program, the Children's Miracle Network and the Family Conservancy.

—