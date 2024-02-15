Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped shelter, get boy to safety during rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother is thanking Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for helping get her son to safety during the chaos in Wednesday's deadly shooting after the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade.

In a Facebook post by Penny Hall Cotten, reported her son was safe, and took the time to thank Edwards-Helaire.

Cotten said the Chiefs running back sheltered her son, Zach, to safety and later went back to check on him.

"Huge thank you to Clyde Edwards #25 for sheltering and getting my creep to safety," Cotten said in the post. "Clyde even went back to check on Zach to make sure he was still doing OK. What a great human being."

Edwards-Helaire responded, saying Zach was brave through the process.

"Hey Mrs. Penny, Zach was brave for sure. Sorry the family and all of Chiefs Kingdom had to experience this," he said in a post. "Just wanted to Thank Zach for trusting me and knowing I’ll protect him."

