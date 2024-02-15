'KC Strong' | Chairs outside Union Station send message of hope after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a message of hope following Wednesday's shooting outside of Union Station after the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade, chairs that were part of the rally were organized to spell out "KC Strong."

On Thursday, Kansas City, Missouri, Police continued their investigation of Wednesday's shooting that left one person dead and 22 others injured — including several children.

Throughout the day, crews worked to tear down the stage that held dozens of Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches celebrating the team's victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

KSHB 41 reporter and drone pilot Elyse Schoenig captured the clean-up Thursday afternoon when she captured the chairs that has bee arranged.

Several people remained hospitalized Thursday from injuries sustained in Wednesday's shooting. The community also mourned the loss of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died from her injuries at the shooting.

A vigil has been planned for 6:30 p.m Thursday night along Holmes Road between University Health Truman and Children's Mercy Hospital.

