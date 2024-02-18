Over 100 people gather at Moms Demand Action Rally to End Gun Violence outside Union Station Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over 100 people gathered at a Moms Demand Action Rally to End Gun Violence at Washington Square Park near Union Station on Saturday, just three days after a mass shooting at the conclusion of the Chiefs rally killed one woman and injured 22 others.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas was among the crowd calling for common sense gun laws.

Caroline Hogan/KSHB Over 100 people gather at a Moms Demand Action Rally to End Gun Violence at Washington Square Park outside Union Station on Saturday following the mass shooting that took place at the conclusion of the Chiefs rally on Feb. 14, 2024.

"And for the first time, I'm actually afraid to, like, walk around in my neighborhood at night, enjoy all the things Kansas City has to offer," Sarah Deeder, who participated in the rally, said. "Until we change gun laws, we aren't KC strong. I'm a proud citizen of Kansas City, but until we actually do something to make us safer, we can't call ourselves strong."

