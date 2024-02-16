Patrick, Brittany Mahomes visit sisters in hospital during recovery from parade shooting injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany paid a visit to two sisters from the Reyes family injured in Wednesday’s shooting after the Chiefs parade at Union Station.

The Reyes family released a statement Friday thanking the community for the love, support and prayers following Wednesday’s shooting.

Their two daughters, ages 8 and 10, were both shot in the legs Wednesday. The pair were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital where they underwent surgery. While their injuries are not life-threatening, the family says the girls will be in casts for months.

“While we are relived by their progress, the emotional hearing continues for all of us,” the family said in a statement. “The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers.’

The family has established a GoFundMe page.

“We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital and Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love and support,” the family said.

Children’s Mercy Hospital received a total of 12 patients from Wednesday’s shooting, 11 of whom were children and 9 of which were injured by the gunfire. As of Friday morning, all but one of the victims had been released from the hospital.

On Friday, two juveniles were charged in connection to Wednesday’s shooting. The teens face gun-related and resisting arrest charges. The investigation into the incident - including the possibility of additional charges - remains ongoing.

