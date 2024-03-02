Pay-what-you-can bake sale benefits victims, families affected by Chiefs rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the almost three weeks since the fatal shooting at Union Station during the Chiefs Super Bowl rally, people have donated more than $1 million to the KCStrong Fund.

Another chance to support the fund is through Angela Holtgraves' pay-what-you-can bake sale. It is happening Saturday, March 2, at Marco Polo's Italian Market located at 103rd and State Line. The bake sale starts at 11 a.m.

All proceeds will go to the KCStrong Fund through the United Way of Greater Kansas City. Jasper's Restaurant donated the ingredients Holtgraves needed. This isn't the first time she and Jasper Mirabile Jr. have teamed up to make a difference. Most recently, she raised $6,000 for the family of fallen officer James Muhlbauer.

Mirabile Jr. said he is happy to help Holtgraves because supporting her supports the community.

​"For me, this is playing a part in this and in the community," Mirabile Jr. said. "I love giving back and at Jasper's, that's what we're all about. We're celebrating our 70th anniversary. And it's the least that we can do not only for our customers, but for Angela, for her baking and for the victims of this tragedy that happened in Kansas City."

There is a limit of three items per person. You can pay as much as you want for those items because it will be a donation to the fund.

RZ's Baking is Holtgraves business. She plans on selling items like ricotta cookies, chocolate chips cookies, various loaves of bread and more.

