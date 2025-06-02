Several Kansas City Chiefs rally shooting victims file wide-ranging lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several victims of the February 2024 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting filed a civil lawsuit Monday against a collection of defendants.

The 43-page lawsuit, filed in Jackson County Circuit Court, names Erika Reyes, Esmeralda Ortiz, Kathleen Martinez and their minor children as plaintiffs in the suit.

The wide-ranging lawsuit names several defendants, including Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays. Miller and Mays have both been charged in the murder of Lisa Lopez-Galvan , who was caught in the crossfire of bullets in the moments after the rally had concluded outside of Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The lawsuit also names additional defendants charged in gun-related crimes connected to the event, several entities that planned the 2024 rally and three firearms retailers.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs allege the event organizers should have foreseen the shooting possibility. The attorneys also cast blame on the firearms dealers who played a role in the sale of firearms that were eventually used in the shooting.

In addition to the death of Lopez-Galvan, 22 others were injured in the shooting, many of them children.

With the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup playing six matches in Kansas City, and the prospects of additional Super Bowl victory rallies possible in the upcoming years, attorneys hope the lawsuit requires event hosts and organizers to change their planning for such events, including:



Engage with third-party security consultants for mass event security.

Communicate potential risks of attending to the public.

Establish “spectator management plan."

Establish clear bag policy.

Install one or more security checkpoints.

Install “adequate physical security barriers."

Maintain on-site security equipment to prevent prohibited items.

The lawsuit also seeks compensation for the victims' past and future physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, medical expenses, injunctive relief, court costs and other judgments.

