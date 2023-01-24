Parents notified of medical incident at Olathe middle school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy attending Prairie Trail Middle School is recovering after suffering a medical scare Tuesday morning.

In an e-mail provided to KSHB 41 News, Principal Jenna Jones notified parents at the school that the school was placed on lockdown briefly Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency.

Jones said staff and students weren’t in any danger due to the medical nature of the incident.

Emergency responders say they were requested to the school, located at 21600 W 107th Street, around 10:45 a.m.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed as stable.

A school district spokesperson said instruction resumed soon after the medical emergency.

—