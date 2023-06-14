Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parents of girl who drowned at Oceans of Fun file wrongful death lawsuit

Oceans of Fun
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dan Cohen/KSHB
Oceans of Fun
Oceans of Fun
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 17:59:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The parents of a young girl who drowned last year at Oceans of Fun's Coconut Cove pool have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cedar Fair Oceans of Fun and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Cedar Fair Management Company, Millennium Operations and Magnum Management Corporation.

Documents state the defendants are being sued for direct negligence, negligent supervision/training, negligent hiring and premise liability.

Court documents allege the girl was underwater and undetected for several minutes before she was pulled.

When she was rescued, immediate first aid and resuscitation efforts were delayed because the lifeguards on duty were inexperienced, poorly trained, physically limited and lacked proper procedure, according to the lawsuit.

Additionally, the suit accuses Cedar Fair of hiring "inexperienced lifeguards and often immature teenagers" because the company can "pay them less money than more experienced mature and qualified lifeguards."

Four other recent fatal injuries and drownings at Cedar Fair-operated parks, including one instance where a child suffered catastrophic injuries, were listed in the suit as well.

KSHB 41 has reached out to Oceans of Fun and Cedar Fair for comment on the lawsuit. This story will be updated if a response is received.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app