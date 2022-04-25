Parents of Murdered Children gather for 32nd annual memorial vigil

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City chapter of Parents of Murdered Children gathered Sunday for its 32nd annual memorial vigil. POMC provides on-going grief support for families of murder victims and also helps with the criminal justice system.

Back together for fellowship following two years off due to COVID-19, chapter leader Julie Gulledge says membership has gone down significantly during the pandemic.

Gulledge, who lost her brother to murder in 1997, has been a part of the organization for 22 years. Her brother Kyle Gulledge was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s acquaintances.

She says the pain from that incident had a ripple effect over the years, resulting in divorces and suicides within her circle.

Since 1997, Gulledge says she sadly believes violence in the Kansas City community has not gotten much better.

“We don’t know what to do about it. I don’t even watch the news anymore — I can’t stand it," she said. "Somebody is getting shot at least once, two or three times a day, and it’s not stopping. And I don’t know when it’s gonna end, if it is at all."

Former Kansas City, Missouri, City Council member John Sharp took the podium and shared about his stepdaughter who was killed 22 years ago.

“It was tremendously hurtful. First to lose your daughter to senseless murder, and then to have her life have no value to the prosecuting attorney in Boone County,” Sharp said.

Sharp believes homicides will always happen, but he at least hopes more preventative resources will go to mental health services, teaching conflict resolution and making homicide investigation a priority.

“I think we have to have a strong voice in the selection of the new chief, and I think we have to take this message to our elected officials and to other citizens in the community,” Sharp said.

Both Gulledge and Sharp encourage bystanders to always speak up — it could lead to justice for a grieving family.

“Yes, you’re afraid, I get that. But that’s the only way it’s going to be resolved. You have to tell what you know,” Gulledge said.

Every year it is tradition to put out an empty chair and five roses at the vigil. The chair represents a loved one who should still be alive. The five roses, all a different color, represent grief, courage, memory, love and hope.

