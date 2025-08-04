Parents prepare for back-to-school routines as summer break winds down

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

Schedules, school dropoff and snacks are all top of mind for parents as children prepare to return to classrooms as early as next week.

Between back-to-school shopping and meet-the-teacher events, there's a lot to manage.

At the top of many lists is getting nighttime routines back in order.

"That's like the number one thing for us at home: to get them in bed early so they can wake up early," said parent Rachel McIntyre.

Almost every parent I spoke with agreed that starting a solid schedule weeks in advance is key.

Sherida Harris says her middle schooler is getting to bed a few hours earlier these days.

"It's a little hectic, you know," Harris said.

Despite the busy preparation period, Harris remains positive about the upcoming school year.

"It's a lot, but he's so excited to go back," she said. "He gets to see all of his friends and teachers, and I'm just excited that he is excited for the new year."

During this final stretch, parents say they are enjoying the pace of summer.

"Just trying to enjoy the nice weather, coming out to the park," said Dawn Stinnett, who is both a parent and teacher.

Many families are savoring these final moments before the sprint of the school year begins.

