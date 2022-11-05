Parents speak out at KCPS Blueprint 2030 meeting Saturday: 'I believe we can make an impact'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest Kansas City Public School District's Blueprint 2030 meeting was a smaller group.

Around 16 parents and staff came out to Manual Career & Technical Center to share their thoughts on the measure at the district's third to last public feedback session.

KCPS explained its plan step-by-step and outlined what will happen in the next seven to eight years, including the closure of at least 10 schools.

During meetings past, attendees have been emotional. Saturday was no different, especially for mother of three Maria Torres.

"People need to be aware of how much they (teachers) mean to the community," Torres said.

All three of her sons have had the same few teachers at St. James Elementary School, which could potentially close in the next year.

Torres said the bond she and her sons have created with the teachers is special.

"Teachers, like ok everybody clocks out of a job, they have to clock out also, but their hearts, they don’t turn off when they clock out," she said.

One teacher at St. James had her first two sons for kindergarten and waited for her last son so she could teach him, too.

"She knew him since he was born. She’s like, 'I’m waiting for him to retire,'" Torres laughed. "And she did."

Saturday's meeting was Torres' first, but she said she'll continue to show up and fight for not only schools but teachers amid such uncertainty.

"If they’re (other parents) more involved, I believe we can make an impact to stop what’s rolling like a snowball," Torres said.

The last two meetings are Monday, Nov. 7, at Troost Elementary and Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Paseo Academy. Both sessions will be held from 4-5:30 p.m.

