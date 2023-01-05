Park Hill alum, Michigan WR Ronnie Bell declares for 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell will now look to hear his name called in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, in April.

On Thursday, Bell announced on Twitter he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place in his hometown of KCMO.

"Coach Harbaugh and the entire staff in Schembechler Hall, I love and appreciate you for welcoming a basketball player from Kansas City and giving me an opportunity to play the game I love," Bell wrote on his Twitter account. "I am forever in debt to you all for how many you have molded me into the player and man I am today. I am forever blessed to have been a part of a culture that will do nothing but get better and win more rings."

Bell was a key piece for the Michigan Wolverines, especially in his final season in the blue and gold. Bell was the go-to guy for Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy, catching 64 passes for 889 yards and four touchdowns.

Bell led the team in receptions and yards by a wide margin, catching nearly 30 passes and 400 yards than the next player in both categories.

In his last game for the Wolverines, Bell caught six receptions for 135 yards, which included a 34-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter in the team's tight and thrilling loss to TCU.

Bell was a local standout at Park Hill High School, earning Suburban Gold Conference Offensive Player of the Year and had one of the most prolific senior seasons in Missouri High Football history, catching 89 passes for 1,605 yards and 21 touchdowns, the fourth-best total ever in the state.

That performance made him the winner of the 2017 Thomas A. Simone Award, which honors the best all-around player in the Kansas City area.

Ronnie's younger brother Kendrick, who won the 2022 Thomas A. Simone Award , will also attend Michigan next year.

