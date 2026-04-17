Park Hill Clothing Center searches for new home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The current home of the Park Hill Clothing Center is nearing its final days.

Late last year, the Park Hill School District PTA decided to demolish Gerner House, the current site of the clothing center, in 2028.

“To keep this house up has become very cost-inefficient, and it's also not ADA compliant,” said Kelly Wachel, chief communications officer for the district.

KSHB 41 Park Hill Clothing Center

The house has four levels, with stairs on each floor. Volunteers say accessibility issues have limited their ability to serve the community.

“As my disability has progressed, I can no longer do stairs,” said volunteer Trish Gillette. “So I have not been able to go down to the garage and basement area in a few years."

Gillette has been volunteering at the clothing center for nearly a decade.

KSHB 41 Trish Gillette

“I kind of got pulled into volunteering, but it saved my life," she said. "It was something that pulled me out of depression."

While volunteering helped her find her purpose, she says the center also helped shape her 12-year-old daughter's entire childhood.

“My favorite part about the house is all the memories I've made here,” said Amilya, Gillette's daughter.

Trish Gillette Young Amilya at Park Hill Clothing Center

Parent Alanna Mullin has relied on the clothing center long before it was placed in the house at 8009 N. Atkins.

“I was a single parent, and my daughter went to prom all three years," Mullin said. "And if it hadn't been for the Park Hill School District's prom dresses, I wouldn't have been able to afford a prom dress."

KSHB 41 Zoe Trask, Alanna Mullin

For nearly 30 years, the clothing center has changed more than just wardrobes. Mullin says new clothes can boost self-esteem and shape a student’s future.

“If the child goes to school feeling confident about themselves and confident about the way they look, then they can excel in school,” Mullin said.

KSHB 41 Park Hill Clothing Center

Students also see the center as an opportunity to build relationships.

“I got to meet a few people, like same age range,” Amilya said. “Actually, I met one of my friends here."

KSHB 41 Amilya

Over 1,000 students have shopped at the clothing center this school year. It’s open to all schools in the district, free of charge. The Park Hill School District PTA says a search committee is working to find a new facility to meet the growing need.

“I don't want people to panic and think it's closing. Yes, we are moving,” said Karen Powell, who is part of the search group.

As a member of the search group, Powell is tasked with finding a new space.

KSHB 41 Karen Powell

“It's more than just a clothing center; to me, it's a second home," Powell said.

While a final decision is still up in the air, the PTA put out a survey asking the public for ideas and suggestions.

Those wishing to send monetary donations to the clothing center can do so online here or via check. Checks should be made out to the Park Hill District Council of PTAs; use "Clothing Center" for the memo; mail to 7703 NW Barry Road, KCMO, 64153.

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