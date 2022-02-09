Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Park Hill High School teacher on leave after repeating 'racist language' to student

items.[0].image.alt
Chase Lucas
When students return to classrooms after winter break in the Park Hill and Liberty, Missouri, school districts they will not be required to wear face coverings like they were during the first semester.
Park Hill HS.png
Posted at 8:47 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 21:47:03-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teacher at Park Hill High School is on leave for repeating racist language at a student during an incident on Monday.

Park Hill High School principal Brad Kincheloe sent a letter to families on Tuesday detailing the alleged incident.

According to Kincheloe, a student used "racist" and "inappropriate" language during class.

The teacher then allegedly repeated the language to the student while questioning them.

School officials are investigating and the teacher is on leave pending the investigation.

Kincheloe said the school is following policies in handling the staff issue and the student's discipline.

"We reached out to the students who saw this, as well as their families, to offer support and to make sure we have the whole story," Kincheloe said. "We are providing counseling to support any students or staff who need help processing their feelings about this incident. If your child needs support, please contact our counseling office."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!