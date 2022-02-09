Park Hill High School teacher on leave after repeating 'racist language' to student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teacher at Park Hill High School is on leave for repeating racist language at a student during an incident on Monday.

Park Hill High School principal Brad Kincheloe sent a letter to families on Tuesday detailing the alleged incident.

According to Kincheloe, a student used "racist" and "inappropriate" language during class.

The teacher then allegedly repeated the language to the student while questioning them.

School officials are investigating and the teacher is on leave pending the investigation.

Kincheloe said the school is following policies in handling the staff issue and the student's discipline.

"We reached out to the students who saw this, as well as their families, to offer support and to make sure we have the whole story," Kincheloe said. "We are providing counseling to support any students or staff who need help processing their feelings about this incident. If your child needs support, please contact our counseling office."

