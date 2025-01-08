Park Hill, other school districts use AMI days when snowstorms force schools to close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District is one area school district choosing Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) days instead of snow days after this week’s snowstorm.

“We have the technology, we have the resources, we have the access, and we provide that for our kids and families — anyone who needs that — to ensure they have the resources they need,” Kelly Wachel, chief communication officer for the Park Hill School District.

School districts in Missouri are allowed up to five distance learning days.

If that number is reached, schools return to traditional snow days.

Park Hill School officials say students and families are used to AMI days.

Wachel said AMI days are a legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have the practice, we have students, families, teachers and staff who are engaged on these days,” she said.

Wachel said the district has been communicating with students, parents, and guardians about the possibility of having AMI days since November.

"We know, of course, that some families prefer the good old-fashioned snow days," she said. "We grew up with those. But again, because we have so much access and so much technology, we want our kids and families to keep learning on the days when we can, even when we’re at home."

She also pointed out AMI days help schools avoid adding extra days at the end of the school year.

Wachel said the district makes decisions on a day-by-day basis on whether to have snow days or AMI days.

You can find the full list of school closures and AMI days at this link.

