Park Hill School District notifies parents of ‘national, broad hoax’ to schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Families in the Park Hill School District were notified Friday morning that the district is among others nationwide of a hoax social media threat.

In the communication, the district told parents they were made aware of a generic threat to a school early Friday morning associated with TikTok and other social media.

The district said it’s been working with law enforcement to learn more about the generic threat.

A tips service connected to the Kansas City Crimestoppers Hotline told the district it has also been receiving calls about the generic threat.

“At this point, we don’t have reason to believe it was targeted at Park Hill South High School (where the initial concerns originated) or any of our Park Hill Schools,” the district told parents. “This is happening in multiple states.”

While the district continues to investigate, additional police presence was available at Park Hill South and other Park Hill district locations Friday morning as an “extreme cautionary measure.”

