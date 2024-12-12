Park Hill School District submits new boundary proposal after parents speak out with concerns

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The lines that go throughout Platte County that decide where kids go to school in the Park Hill School District caused some controversy among parents.

A proposal that redistricted several neighborhoods ahead of the new Angeline Washington Elementary School opening in 2025 would have made nearly 1,600 students change schools.

That map was approved by the redistricting advisory team and sent to the district's school board in November.

Park Hill School District

Families shared their concerns with KSHB 41 News about how the process was being done and why some neighborhoods were being split up.

Now, there's a different proposal before school leaders.

Park Hill School District changed the upcoming school year boundary lines for the 26th and possibly final time.

Parent Shane Sachs explained he is pleased with the newest map.

Jake Weller

"It's keeping neighborhoods more together," Sachs said. "This is the most balanced and preferred route."

KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne spoke with Sachs a few weeks ago.

He shared his concerns that the district's proposal was showing a preference toward wealthier neighborhoods and splitting up communities.

"If we did not do what we could have done to push what we believe is more fair, I don't think we would have been in this situation," Sachs said.

After Sachs and other parents spoke out, the school board asked the redistricting team to look at the lines again.

An early December meeting with the redistricting advisory committee refocused the direct feeder patterns from the elementary schools to the middle schools.

The final product shows 98 middle school students are impacted compared to the previous proposal of nearly 500 students.

The percentage of students on a free/reduced lunch is also more consistent with the average number across the schools.

Park Hill School District

Park Hill's chief communications officer explained the school board will have the final say at Thursday night's meeting, but this map is the most recommended proposal.

Jake Weller

"I think it's the best map that the team put together based on feedback and based on our metrics that meets a lot of needs," Kelly Wachel said.

It's not just parents who are happy with the new lines.

Middle schooler Tylie Shupe explained she isn't stressed about her friend group being split up anymore.

Jake Weller

"It's a really good example that if people are fighting this hard for something that they really want then it's a good set up to fight for what you want," Shupe said. "We know that we were heard and they responded to us."

The Park Hill community is passionate about where their kids go to school, and Sachs explained it's something he's glad to fight for.

"We're not a big neighborhood, we don't have a lot of voices that speak out," Sachs said. "With KSHB here, you've really helped get our voices heard and that's helped with the district understanding this is important to everybody."

The final map recommendation can be found here. The Park Hill School District will be voting on the map at the 6:30 p.m. Thursday meeting on 12/12.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.