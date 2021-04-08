Parked truck struck by train in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A truck was struck by a train in Johnson County Thursday morning, but no one was injured.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on the tracks south of the intersection of West 175th Street and Woodland Road in Spring Hill.

A truck was parked and unoccupied when it was hit by the train.

The owner of the truck was found somewhere else uninjured. The sheriff's office did not say where.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office said it is the third train collision in the past two weeks and wants to remind the public to remain alert near tracks and respect signage.