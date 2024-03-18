Parking garage at Barney Allis Plaza in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to close in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Auditorium Plaza Garage at Barney Allis Plaza will close in April as the parking area can “no longer functionally operate,” per a spokesperson for Kansas City, Missouri.

Constructed in 1954, the garage was last renovated in 1984.

Rather than repair the garage again, which the city estimates would cost $30 million to only extend its life for 10 more years, the garage must “go through an environmental abatement process to prepare for demolition.”

City officials note the garage has suffered from erosion, crumbling concrete and dated electrical capabilities.

The garage, located between 12th and 13th and Central and Wyandotte streets, will officially close April 15.

Of the 40,000 parking spaces in downtown KCMO, the city reports the Auditorium Plaza Garage makes up less than 4% of available spots.

With the garage expected to be closed into 2026, the city advises residents to use a parking map of downtown to find alternative locations.

