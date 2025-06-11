Parkville business shares concerns for updated Highway 9 plans

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

The future of Parkville's busiest road is still taking shape, but not without pushback from the community.

Dozens of residents filled the seats at City Hall in Parkville Monday night as the city unveiled two updated design proposals for the long-planned Highway 9 corridor.

“Most of our business in Downtown Parkville are barely surviving," said Chairman of CID (Community Improvement District ) District Tom Hutsler.

The new updated plans show changes to avoid tearing down some of the historic buildings highlighted in the first six concepts.

While the updates spotlight enhanced pedestrian safety, and traffic-calming measures downtown, the spotlight is shifting to the small business owners in the area, who are worried about how construction could affect their livelihoods.

“That’s gonna be tough. They're gonna have to learn a different way to get down here," said Troy Wilson owner of Parkville Jewelers.

The two designs presented included one option that would largely preserve the existing downtown layout and focus on HWY 9. The other option proposes a more extensive realignment, it would move the road [Hwy. 9] south along the tracks, but it doesn't take out the power plant. It stops at Main Street.

No matter what option is chosen, city leaders are preparing for the impact construction will have on businesses. Wilson said the best option is to leave things as they are.

“They should just leave it the way it is," said Wilson. "It works. I think the only reason they're doing it is because of the growth out west, and they're just wanting more traffic that could be able to slide through without interfering with the little junction we have here."

Mayor Dean Katerndahl emphasized that the City Board of Alderman will make the final decision and the city will be working with businesses to minimize disruption for all.

“If we just get in and rip the band aid off and get it done as fast we can, that's faster. But then that affects the businesses more, and so we're going to have to find that balance," said Mayor Katerndahl.

A decision on one concept will be made on June 17.

