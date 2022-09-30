Parkville exploring train horn ‘quiet zones’

Parkville residents may soon rest more easily — or at least with less ruckus — thanks to an effort to reduce train horn noise.

Earlier this month, the Parkville Board of Aldermen approved spending $16,300 to conduct and review the ability to implement a quiet zone at the train crossings across Main Street and East Street.

City officials estimate 45 trains per day travel across the crossings.

“Over the years, residents, members of the business community and Park University facility have expressed their frustration with the volume and frequency of locomotive train horn noise in downtown Parkville,” a city policy report said.

Implementation of quiet zones would require replacement safety measures to be enacted the intersections. Alternatively, the city could pursue a modified system of wayside horns that would more directly focus the sound of the horn down the roadway crossing.

City officials estimate the replacement safety measures would come at a cost of at least $560,000.

The vote to authorize the study was unanimously approved.

