Parkville Farmers Market damaged a 2nd time by truck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in less that two months, a tractor trailer crash caused major damage to the Farmers Market structure in downtown Parkville, Missouri.

The latest crash happened at 11:37 Monday morning when a tractor trailer hit the north side of the building, according to a news release from the city.

This crash caused massive damage to the structure.

"Unfortunately, our farmers market has been hit twice in a 45-day period when it has stood at this location for over 35 years (1987) without incident," City Administrator Alexa Barton stated in the release. "These situations are always difficult for our community when a building, an icon in our community, has been severely damaged. Looking ahead, the City is working with both companies through the claims process to address our building needs.”

The truck driver received a citation following the crash.

The first crash caused damage to the east end of the building.

Crews are cleaning up the mess and the city's structural engineer inspected the damage, the release stated.

The area around the building is blocked off and the city and the Parkville Farmers Market Association are working to find another location for the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

