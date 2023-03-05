Parkville, Missouri, man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Parkville, Missouri, man is among those injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Buchanan County.

At around 12:18 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 traveling south on Interstate 29 struck a 2014 Ford Focus stopped on the interstate due to traffic congestion in a work zone.

The collision caused a chain reaction, causing the Ford to strike the rear of a 2006 Toyota Corolla, which in turn struck a 2018 Acura RDX.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 20-year-old man from Parkville, is in serious condition.

The driver of the GMC Sierra also sustained serious injuries, while the passenger of the vehicle was moderately injured.

All injured individuals in the crash were transferred to an area hospital.