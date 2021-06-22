Parson calls for special session to address Medicaid funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is calling legislators back to Jefferson City on Wednesday for a special session to vote on a Medicaid funding compromise.

The call comes a day after Parson outlined what he called a " grim reality" if legislators fail to resolve a dispute involving Medicaid and Federal Reimbursement Allowances.

The Missouri General Assembly did not pass the extension in May after adjourning.

Disagreements among Missouri lawmakers about access to women's contraception are at the center of the Medicaid and FRA budget stalemate.

"Let me be clear, now is a time that demands leadership among legislators and not an opportunity to play games with billions of dollars and millions of livelihoods in pursuit of narrow political interests," Parson said in a press release on why he called the session.

The special session will begin at noon in Jefferson City.