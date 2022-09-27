Watch Now
Part of Holmes Street closed until end of October

Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A partial closure of Holmes Street between 1st and 3rd Street has been extended through the end of October.

According to Kansas City Streetcar Constructors, the closure is part of the city's effort to expand the KC Streetcar Vehicle Maintenance Facility through underground utility improvements.

Drivers are advised by streetcar officials to take the following detours:

From 1st Street

  • Head east on 1st Street / Guinotte Avenue
  • Right onto NE Industrial Trafficway / 3rd Street
  • Right onto Holmes Street

From 3rd Street

  • Head east on 3rd Street / NE Industrial Trafficway
  • Left onto Guinotte Avenue / 1st Street
  • Left onto Holmes Street

For more information, contact KC Streetcar at info@buildkcstreetcar.com or call 816-337-1013.

