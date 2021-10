KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Troost Avenue Wednesday night.

The area between E 81st Terrace and E 82nd Terrace was closed in both directions, according to a tweet from KCPD.

KCPD told the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

The area was reopened to traffic around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.