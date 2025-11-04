'Partial fund?' Questions remain after feds promise to use contingency money for some SNAP benefits

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is interested in hearing from you. Send her an e-mail .

Federal officials announced on Monday they will tap contingency funds to help cover some SNAP benefits that lapsed as of Nov. 1. Local leaders say they are looking for additional guidance from federal leaders.

We went to the Blue Parkway Sun Fresh and talked with two shoppers who want more answers after word the federal government will patially fund SNAP.

“Partially, but when? When? These kids have to eat now," Deborah Mann, executive director of Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center, said. "Partial fund and when? That’s the big question.”

I reached out to both Missouri and Kansas officials today about how and when they will resume SNAP benefits.

Both states gave me similar statements.

There is no official timeline for when people will start to receive their benefits again. They are waiting on guidance from the USDA.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it could take weeks or even months for recipients to get their partial payments

