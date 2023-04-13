Partners for Peace knock on doors, offer help after increased violence in Ruskin Heights neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was boots on the ground walking through a south Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, but not for enforcement.

“We are all Partners for Peace,” said Melesa Johnson, the deputy chief of staff for KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas' office.

A dozen police officers, social workers, nonprofits, victim advocates and KCMO city leaders knocked on doors in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood.

“There have been a number of homicides in this area and a number of non-fatal shootings,” Johnson said.

The group was hoping to be heard out, meeting people at their doors, driveway and cars.

“When a homicide or a shooting happens, it affects everybody around it,” Johnson said.

Partners for Peace says teen violence, homicides and shootings have increased in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood.

“Actually, I call it the Ruskin ringtone because that’s what it is — it’s just constant sirens up and down the street,” said Jennifer Wilson, who lives in Ruskin Heights.

KCPD officer Aaron Whitehead often responds to the violence in the neighborhood.

“We know there are some struggles out here in the Ruskin area,” Whitehead said.

KCPD Maj. Kari Thompson was also out knocking on doors Wednesday.

“We are from KCPD, we are just leaving a door hanger, we understand crime has increased in your neighborhood and we want to help,” Thompson said. “They’ve been so open, a lot of them are like who? What? Yeah we are just here checking on you.”

Partners for Peace said they're trying to connect with the community even when there isn’t an emergency.

“Never has that ever happened,” Vincent Woods said. “To have someone come out and make a statement to say, ‘Hey, we are trying to make moves, we know you live here, you’re not forgotten about.' It makes a big difference, a big impact.”

All of this because Partners for Peace know the needs of Kansas City are many.

“From food insecurity, mental emotional crises, clothing, job assistance,” Thompson said.

Partners for Peace is hoping neighbors consider these efforts as a show of faith.

“You can never lose hope, there is always room for change,” Wilson said.

While neighbors hope to hold them accountable.

“Mainly just by sticking to what they say, if you are really here to help, really to assist, really to look out for our youth,” Woods said.

Partners for Peace say there will be many other neighborhood trips soon to come.

