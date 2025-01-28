Partnership with Chiefs is 'cherry on top,' testament to hard work for Kansas City clothing brand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cherry Co. teamed up for a historic collaboration that’s continuing as the Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LIX.

"This project has been one of the most exciting, one of the most I think emotionally connected to just the spirit and soul of our company, and being able to create something that has really been connecting to the soul of so many people," said Thalia Cherry, the founder and CEO of Cherry Co. "Not only in the local community, but also from a national perspective."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Thalia Cherry, founder and CEO of Cherry Co.

It’s the first time the Chiefs have teamed up with a Black, woman-owned local brand for a collaboration, and Cherry says that's not the only thing uncommon about it.

"Typically, 2-3 designs are selected, and we were super fortunate they chose to collaborate on 7-8 pieces of our collection this year," Cherry said.

There's a common thread linking Cherry's success since the brand started in 2012.

"It takes a collaborative group of people that really support you to really achieve this opportunity," Cherry said. "It's a big deal. It gives us more opportunity to showcase our style, our brand, our products themselves."

It’s the labels you can’t see that she wears with just as much pride.

"We love Kansas City so much, and our designs really represent that that they'll want to wear it for a lifetime," Cherry said. "[It’s also] generationally paying homage to just those that have come before us because we’re really proud about our family and our legacy."

That common thread pulled at Linda Hutchison on Monday.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Linda Hutchison, Cherry Co. customer

She was at Made in KC shopping for some Chiefs gear after attending Sunday night’s AFC Championship game.

Hutchison and her husband also celebrated their first wedding anniversary Sunday, so they had plenty of love to share in-store.

"I've fallen in love with two jackets, and I'm trying to decide which one," Hutchison said. "When I walked through the store and saw this, it just drew me in because everything is so unique and I like to stand out, and having something different is very cool to me."

Even though Hutchison didn't make up her mind in that moment, she planned to support regardless.

"I think that i'’s important that we support women, especially in the sports industry because they are not very well represented, and I think it’s amazing," Hutchison said.

Cherry's designs may stand out, but she's never stood alone. One of her biggest cheerleaders left work just to meet her at the store Monday.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Carolyn Watley, friend and frequent Cherry Co. customer

"Oh my gosh, I was so excited," said Carolyn Watley, one of Cherry’s close friends and frequent supporter of her brand. "I've been excited for every piece of it, but the opportunity to collaborate with the NFL is great."

Cherry's success comes as no surprise to Watley.

"I just can't say enough about how much Thalia in particular supports the community," Watley said. "I think that is a great Kansas City, Kansas, success story, and we all thrive when we all do well. She lifts others up, and I think that’s why so many people lift her up as well."

Watley and Cherry initially bonded over Cherry’s designs, but the eventual sisterhood was the cherry on top.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Thalia Cherry takes a photo of her friend, Carolyn Watley, wearing one of the Chiefs x Cherry pieces on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

"I just have sisterhoods and I have a family that’s incredibly supportive," Cherry said. "They’ll be the first to buy every time we launch a new collection, which is wonderful, and I think that’s been the part that’s set us apart."

The timing of this particular brand collaboration is even sweeter.

"We were on pins and needles last evening, in all honesty," Cherry said in reference to Sunday's AFC Championship game.

Cherry encourages customers to purchase items as soon as possible, being that a lot of products have already sold out.

"It just gives us just a new life around our product and the collaboration itself for people really embrace the products and be able to wear them in the next two weeks," Cherry said. "The title of the collection is called Blossoming Grit, and it's about the grit and perseverance it takes to get to championships."

Cherry knows all about the perseverance required to be a champion. Before she was an entrepreneur, she was an all-American athlete in volleyball and softball.

"Given my background being an athlete, I think you prepare for the competition and your purpose in whatever you do in life," Cherry said. "Tenacity is one element that it takes to be in business."

Thalia Cherry Thalia Cherry and teammates pose for a photo in 1980.

There’s no doubt teamwork made her dream work.

"Sometimes, you have to just sit and just be in a space of gratitude and really just think about how people have really supported you," Cherry said. "[I'm] just still in awe and still in a space of like, 'Wow, we’re going to the Super Bowl,' and there’s an opportunity that we could three-peat and create history with a collaboration at the same time."

Cherry’s collaboration with the Chiefs launched on January 4.

The samples at Made in KC on the Plaza are for try-on and sizing purposes only but cannot be purchased in store.

Items are available online at cherryco.co or at the Kansas City Chiefs Official Pro Shop.

