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Parts of Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch through 1 a.m.

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the Kansas City area are included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 1 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

NWS issued the watch for Jefferson, Douglas, Franklin and Anderson counties in Kansas, as well as other counties further east.

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