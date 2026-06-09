Parts of Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch through 1 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the Kansas City area are included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 1 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

NWS issued the watch for Jefferson, Douglas, Franklin and Anderson counties in Kansas, as well as other counties further east.

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