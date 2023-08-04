Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Tornado Warning issued for Ray County until 6:30 p.m.

Parts of Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.
KSHB 41 staff
Posted at 5:20 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 19:18:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Ray County until 6:30 p.m.

In addition, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of the Kansas City area until 11 p.m.

The watch includes the eastern half of the metro on the Missouri side.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Ray County until 6:30 p.m.

No counties on the Kansas side, as well as Platte County, Missouri, are included in the watch.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson says the main threats are winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail the size of ping pong balls. A couple of tornadoes are also possible.

