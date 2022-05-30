Watch
Parts of Kansas City area included in Tornado Watch through 1 a.m.

May30TornadoWatch.jpg
May 30, 2022 Tornado Watch
May30TornadoWatch.jpg
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 18:40:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the Kansas City area are included in a Tornado Watch until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The watch includes Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Doniphan and Atchison Counties in Kansas. Several other areas in eastern Kansas, including Topeka, Lawrence and Emporia, are also included in the watch.

The northwestern tip of Missouri is included in the watch, which includes St. Joseph. Platte County is also included, through Cass, Clay and Jackson Counties are not included in the watch at this time.

According to the National Weather Service, during this time a couple tornadoes are possible. Scattered hail up to the size of an apple may also be possible along with gusts up to 75 MPH.

