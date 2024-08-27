UPDATES | Storms down trees across Kansas City

7 p.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge shared video of a tree down in Brookside.

Tree down in Brookside

Additionally, KSHB photographer Jake Weller captured another tree down near Loose Park.

Weller said power is out for the surrounding neighborhood, around Baltimore and 55th.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41

6:50 p.m. | Platte County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Parkville MO, Riverside MO and Weatherby Lake MO until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/mW7tmTQHyk — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 27, 2024

The severe thunderstorm warning in Johnson County, Kansas, is set to expire at 7 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Johnson County, KS until 7:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/R58DSX9zkK — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 27, 2024

6:41 p.m. | Cass and Miami counties are no longer included in the warning.

6:29 p.m. | The National Weather Service added Clay, Platte and Wyandotte counties to the severe thunderstorm warning issued until 6:45 p.m.

6:13 p.m. | KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner said to expect torrential rain and 30-50 mph wind gusts with most thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

A strong thunderstorm has reached the Plaza. This what to expect with most thunderstorms this evening. Torrential rain and 30-50 mph gusts. Some 60 mph gusts are possible ⁦@KSHB41⁩ pic.twitter.com/fFQj6CbTtQ — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) August 27, 2024

6:10 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for parts of the Kansas City area.

Kansas’ Johnson and Miami counties are included as is Missouri’s Cass County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southeast Johnson county, KS, northern Miami & western Cass co. until 645 PM for possible 60 mph wind gusts. The thunderstorm is barely moving.@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/LVdf1rV23T — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) August 27, 2024

The National Weather Service said Overland Park, Olathe, Leawood, Belton, Stanley, Bucyrus and Stilwell will likely be impacted.

Those areas can expect up to 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail, per NWS.

