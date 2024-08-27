Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATES | Storms down trees across Kansas City

brookside tree.jpg
Jake Weller/KSHB 41
brookside tree.jpg
Posted
and last updated

7 p.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge shared video of a tree down in Brookside.

Tree down in Brookside

Additionally, KSHB photographer Jake Weller captured another tree down near Loose Park.

Weller said power is out for the surrounding neighborhood, around Baltimore and 55th.

brookside tree.jpg

6:50 p.m. | Platte County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning in Johnson County, Kansas, is set to expire at 7 p.m.

6:41 p.m. | Cass and Miami counties are no longer included in the warning.

6:29 p.m. | The National Weather Service added Clay, Platte and Wyandotte counties to the severe thunderstorm warning issued until 6:45 p.m.

6:13 p.m. | KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner said to expect torrential rain and 30-50 mph wind gusts with most thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

6:10 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for parts of the Kansas City area.

Kansas’ Johnson and Miami counties are included as is Missouri’s Cass County.

The National Weather Service said Overland Park, Olathe, Leawood, Belton, Stanley, Bucyrus and Stilwell will likely be impacted.

Those areas can expect up to 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail, per NWS.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone