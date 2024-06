KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the KSHB 41 viewing are included in a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Friday.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Perry says storms will likely for between 6 and 11 p.m. in southeastern Nebraska before moving south toward the Kansas City area.

