Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | From morning rain, a hot & humid afternoon, to evening severe thunderstorms

Morning rain clears by 10am with severe weather possible after 5pm
and last updated 2024-06-28 06:53:25-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The morning rain and thunderstorms stick around for the morning commute, ending by 10am
  • Another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms develops Friday evening-night, sometime between 5pm-11pm
  • Storms track south and end in the morning Saturday; A nice & mostly dry weekend ahead
  • Heat ramps up again next week with storm chances nearly every day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Showers and storms in the morning, end by late morning. Becoming hot and humid in the afternoon. A second round of thunderstorms fires up in the evening, turning more severe. The main threats are damaging winds, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado.
High: 88° Heat Index: 96°
Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms continue to move south through the area.
Low: 73°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Lingering rain showers in the morning, mainly south of I-70. Storms could redevelop along a slow-moving boundary for areas south of the area. Humidity drops during the evening.
High: 87° Heat Index: 92°
Wind: W to N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.