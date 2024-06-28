KSHB 41 Weather | From morning rain, a hot & humid afternoon, to evening severe thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES



The morning rain and thunderstorms stick around for the morning commute, ending by 10am

Another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms develops Friday evening-night, sometime between 5pm-11pm

Storms track south and end in the morning Saturday; A nice & mostly dry weekend ahead

Heat ramps up again next week with storm chances nearly every day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Showers and storms in the morning, end by late morning. Becoming hot and humid in the afternoon. A second round of thunderstorms fires up in the evening, turning more severe. The main threats are damaging winds, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado.

High: 88° Heat Index: 96°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms continue to move south through the area.

Low: 73°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Lingering rain showers in the morning, mainly south of I-70. Storms could redevelop along a slow-moving boundary for areas south of the area. Humidity drops during the evening.

High: 87° Heat Index: 92°

Wind: W to N 10-20 mph

