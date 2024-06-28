KSHB 41 Weather | From morning rain, a hot & humid afternoon, to evening severe thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The morning rain and thunderstorms stick around for the morning commute, ending by 10am
- Another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms develops Friday evening-night, sometime between 5pm-11pm
- Storms track south and end in the morning Saturday; A nice & mostly dry weekend ahead
- Heat ramps up again next week with storm chances nearly every day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Showers and storms in the morning, end by late morning. Becoming hot and humid in the afternoon. A second round of thunderstorms fires up in the evening, turning more severe. The main threats are damaging winds, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado.
High: 88° Heat Index: 96°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms continue to move south through the area.
Low: 73°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Lingering rain showers in the morning, mainly south of I-70. Storms could redevelop along a slow-moving boundary for areas south of the area. Humidity drops during the evening.
High: 87° Heat Index: 92°
Wind: W to N 10-20 mph
