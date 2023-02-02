Party prep for Super Bowl already underway with 2 weeks until big game

BROOKSIDE, Mo. — Jerri Brandon knows how to throw the perfect Super Bowl party.

"Balloons will be really, really big. Every bar, every home, every neighborhood," said Brandon, owner of Brookside Party Warehouse. "Stacks of red plates and golden Chiefs plates."

Brandon has worked at the store since 2006 but become the owner in 2022. While Brookside Party Warehouse has always sold Chiefs gear, it has ramped up as the team has dominated the AFC, especially in 2020.

"I had nothing red left in the house, there was nothing red," Brandon said. "We were selling boas and beads and whatever we could find."

This year, she had a gut feeling and ordered extra red and yellow ahead of the season. Even just two weeks ago, she placed another order.

"I’m a party girl," she said. "I love the activity and the smiles and the hugs and the laughter. So, add that to being a Chiefs fan and being able to celebrate with everybody."

After the Chiefs' AFC Championship win, Victory Monday was extra sweet with a rush of customers.

"Nobody wants to not have that one thing, at least that one thing," Brandon said.

Stock at the store is solid at the moment, but Brandon doesn't know what things could look like come next week. She is preparing for a sellout.