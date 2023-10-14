Paseo Academy unveils new state of the art gym as sports programs return to the school

Paseo Academy Fine And Performing Arts is a school where sports programs just returned after 20 years of no football or other traditional high school sports.

With the return of football and volleyball teams, cheer and dance and many other sports, students were forced to practice at other schools.

But that’s all changing.

Paseo High School has a new gymasium and staff say everything students will need they have at Paseo High School.

“It’s a really, really special day for Paseo,” said Dr. Keyona Powell, principal of Paseo Academy of Fine And Performing Arts.

With a hallway crammed with hundreds of student, there was a rush Friday into their brand new state-of-the-art gymnasium.

“I love it, it’s an upgrade, it’s new, we got a new gym finally and I love it,” said one student.

Dr. Powell will tell you the gym had none of the color, excitement, pirate mascots and murals that it has now.

“The different floors, different colors,” said a another excited student. “They made it better for our community and better for Paseo.”

Even alumni came to see the new gym.

“I’m class of 1973, so I want to see what’s going on,” an alum said.

Anthony Peeler, one of the city's greatest boys high school basketball players, dominated the competition at Paseo before going on to star at the University of Missouri. He also played in the NBA.

“The way they packed it out today, if they pack it out for every event, it’ll be spectacular,” said Louis Johnson, another alum.

Dr. Powell says it’s about making sure students know they deserve a top-notch facility.

“It will really increase culture in the school, make students excited if they are not already in sports, probably going to join sports," she said. "I just want them to be proud of their school like they are when they go to another school."

Getting from Paseo High School to a practice field at another location was not a great situation.

“It’s awesome cause I don’t have to transport anywhere else," said Jayla Espino. "I can stay here, no worries, no nothing,” she said.

The new gym's first event will be a Monday night volleyball match.

The match is free and district officials want the public and school community to come out and support the students.

